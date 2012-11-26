Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 26, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress switched on the holiday lights along Paris's Champs-Elysees in a gold Lanvin coatdress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger accented her festive dress with edgy accessories, including over-the-knee Brian Atwood boots, a ferocious belt and long looped braids.
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo posed at the Marie Claire Prix de la Moda Awards in Madrid sporting a sophisticated all-black Christian Dior gown.
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez celebrated the opening of the Cavalli Club in Dubai working head-to-toe Roberto Cavalli.
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault attended the Bambi Awards in Germany clad in a gold trimmed Saint Laurent gown and matching accessories.
5. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in an ivory Burberry Prorsum bustier gown cinched at the waist with a velvet bow.
