Look of the Day
November 25, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel accessorized her pleated Michael Kors shift with a yellow Fendi clutch, Jennifer Meyer danglers and silver pumps at the Hitchcock after-party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Just because this bride didn?t wear white to her wedding, doesn?t mean she looks anything short of sensational in the hue!
November 25, 2012
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift touched down in Japan wearing a cableknit sweater, tan riding pants, a leather tote and velvet flats.
November 25, 2012
3. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Outside Late Show with David Letterman, Johansson smoldered in head-to-toe black, including a silk Giambattista Valli dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
November 25, 2012
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter stopped by Extra in a red leather dress and platform Jimmy Choo pumps.
November 25, 2012
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence teamed her white cardigan with a peek-a-boo skirt, leather tote and peep-toe booties at a screening of Silver Linings Playbook.
Jessica Biel
