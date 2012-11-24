Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo bundled up in a yellow Old Navy coat that she teamed with a chunky sweater, leather leggings, a convertible tote and velvet slippers.
WHY WE LOVE IT A bright topper kept this cool dresser stylish and warm!
-
November 24, 2012
2. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE At a Beverly Hills gala, VanCamp accessorized her colorblock shift with a black blazer, gold earrings and leather pumps.
-
November 24, 2012
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence took Jay Leno's stage in a gray T by Alexander Wang mini, chainlink Pomellato bracelet and strappy sandals.
-
November 24, 2012
4. Rachael TaylorWHAT SHE WORE Taylor attended the International Emmy Awards in a drop-waist LBD from The Row, the label's leather bag and cap-toe Proenza Schouler pumps.
-
November 24, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the street in stylish separates that included a printed Balenciaga skirt and leather Givenchy tote.
November 24, 20121 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo bundled up in a yellow Old Navy coat that she teamed with a chunky sweater, leather leggings, a convertible tote and velvet slippers.
WHY WE LOVE IT A bright topper kept this cool dresser stylish and warm!
WHY WE LOVE IT A bright topper kept this cool dresser stylish and warm!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM