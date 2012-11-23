Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 23, 2012
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry arrived for the Dreams Award Gala in a printed Dolce & Gabbana gown, statement earrings and a Le Vian cocktail ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a dream! The singer looked her prettiest in an ultra-romantic floral dress.
November 23, 2012
2. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE At the Tokyo premiere of Skyfall, Marlohe styled her plumed cocktail dress with stud earrings and jeweled pumps.
November 23, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr dined at the Gramercy Park Hotel in a high-slit column, blue jewels, a leather clutch and suede sandals.
November 23, 2012
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the anniversary gala for Thirteen, Williams sparkled in a beaded Ralph Lauren dress, the label’s pumps and diamond Jennifer Meyer earrings.
November 23, 2012
5. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE Hale accented her collared design with black and gold House of Lavande earrings and suede Pelle Moda heels at the TeenNick Halo Awards.
