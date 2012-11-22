Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 22, 2012
1. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Obama presented the International Spotlight Award in Zero + Maria Cornejo’s printed dress and black heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The First Lady gave us something to be thankful for with her stylish design!
-
November 22, 2012
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of Hitchcock in Oscar de la Renta’s beaded tunic and pants. Statement earrings, stacked bangles and jeweled sandals completed the look.
-
November 22, 2012
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore teamed her asymmetric design with an embellished Bulgari clutch and nude pumps at an L.A. dinner for Juan Carlos Obando's jewelry collection.
-
November 22, 2012
4. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren stunned in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana sheath and black and gold accessories to match.
-
November 22, 2012
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss signed copies of her book in a printed Marc Jacobs sheath and black extras.
