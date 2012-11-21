Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger helped open the Paris Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique in a lace Jason Wu jumpsuit, jeweled clutch and skinny sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's high-waisted black and blue design was a cool evening alternative to a gown.
November 21, 2012
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel took the spotlight on the Hitchcock red carpet in a sculptural Gucci column, gold Jennifer Meyer earrings and a satin Fendi clutch.
November 21, 2012
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna worked Damir Doma‘s leather ensemble at her album launch. An edgy necklace and pointy-toe heels completed the look.
November 21, 2012
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle dined in Australia in a belted print dress, teal tote and bowed heels.
November 21, 2012
5. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Mirren hit he Hitchcock premiere in a black and gold Dolce & Gabbana sheath and accessories to match.
