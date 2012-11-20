Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence worked her gams at the L.A. premiere of Silver Linings Playbook in a belted Christian Dior design that she styled with a sleek Roger Vivier box clutch, rose gold Pomellato jewelry and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Way to represent! The new face of Dior looked chic in the label's fashion-forward style.
-
November 20, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr sizzled at a Victoria’s Secret event in a red hot sheath, gold jewelry and satin Louboutins.
-
November 20, 2012
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts got dramatic in a black Tom Ford dress that she paired with the designer's patent leather pumps, a round clutch and gold Repossi jewels.
-
November 20, 2012
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Outside New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater, Biel colorblocked in a blue Roland Mouret dress and bright Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 20, 2012
5. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo walked the Populaire red carpet in a checkered Louis Vuitton shift, sparkling clutch, stacked bangles and red pumps.
November 20, 2012
