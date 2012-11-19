Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 19, 2012
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Gwen Stefani hit the American Music Awards in Balmain's velvet blazer, diamond Neil Lane jewelry, leather leggings and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A rocking look for a true rock star! The singer looked ready to take the stage in an edgy ensemble.
-
November 19, 2012
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift sparkled on the American Music Awards red carpet in a beaded Zuhair Murad minidress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
November 19, 2012
3. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson arrived for the the New York premiere of Hitchcock in a printed Rodarte design, drop earrings and Gucci booties.
-
November 19, 2012
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart wrapped up The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the film's Berlin premiere in a gold Elie Saab gown and Christian Louboutin booties.
-
November 19, 2012
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin looked pretty in a guipure Oscar de la Renta dress that she paired with a jeweled clutch and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
November 19, 20121 of 5
Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE Gwen Stefani hit the American Music Awards in Balmain's velvet blazer, diamond Neil Lane jewelry, leather leggings and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A rocking look for a true rock star! The singer looked ready to take the stage in an edgy ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT A rocking look for a true rock star! The singer looked ready to take the stage in an edgy ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM