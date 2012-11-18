Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart brightened up the room in a yellow Christian Dior minidress and studded Barbara Bui heels at the Madrid premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bella who? We hardly recognized the edgy dresser in her sunny mini!
-
November 18, 2012
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE At the after-party for Anna Karenina, Knightley styled her jacquard Richard Nicoll dress with leather sandals.
-
November 18, 2012
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe hit the GQ Men of the Year bash in a graphic Kelly Wearstler knit dress and black accessories.
-
November 18, 2012
4. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz helped unveil the Campari Calendar in a tailored Giorgio Armani suit and black Casadei heels.
-
November 18, 2012
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit a Mulberry bash in the label's white jacket, pleated shirt and leather clutch. Black skinnies and platform pumps completed the look.
November 18, 2012
