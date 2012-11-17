Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 17, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway hosted the Women's Media Awards in a streamlined Victoria Beckham sheath, stud earrings and black heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showcased her chic pixie cut with a sleek LBD.
-
November 17, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE At the GQ Men of the Year party, Rihanna sizzled in a custom Calvin Klein Collection slip dress, matching red sandals and platinum Neil Lane jewelry.
-
November 17, 2012
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler arrived for the Fashion Fund Awards in Proenza Schouler's printed separates, leather accessories and gold Jennifer Meyer studs.
-
November 17, 2012
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley posed backstage at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a lace Burberry Prorsum sheath and ankle-strap heels.
-
November 17, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the pavement in New York wearing a belted Victoria Beckham dress that she paired with a colorblock Prada tote and pointy-toe pumps.
November 17, 20121 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway hosted the Women's Media Awards in a streamlined Victoria Beckham sheath, stud earrings and black heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showcased her chic pixie cut with a sleek LBD.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showcased her chic pixie cut with a sleek LBD.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM