Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2012
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston honored Ben Stiller in a strapless Valentino column and studded clutch at the American Cinematheque Award Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold white accents were a fitting touch for the bride-to-be!
-
November 16, 2012
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Moore hit a L'Oreal event in a black ensemble, including a bowed jumpsuit and edgy sandals.
-
November 16, 2012
3. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher worked Dolce & Gabbana's white lace design, diamond earrings and a satin clutch from Bulgari and pink Sergio Rossi heels at the London Rise of the Guardians premiere.
-
November 16, 2012
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene vamped it up in a corseted silk crepe Donna Karan Atelier gown and more than 300 Martin Katz diamonds at a screening for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.
-
November 16, 2012
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE At the party for Kate: The Kate Moss Book, the model glowed in a gold Marc Jacobs gown and accessories to match.
November 16, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston honored Ben Stiller in a strapless Valentino column and studded clutch at the American Cinematheque Award Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold white accents were a fitting touch for the bride-to-be!
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold white accents were a fitting touch for the bride-to-be!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM