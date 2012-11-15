Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2012
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley made an entrance at the L.A. premiere of Anna Karenina in an embroidered Erdem gown and diamond studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her pretty pink lips to her cool mint silk, the actress's pastels were a breath of fresh air.
-
November 15, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart smoldered in a lace and sequin Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and patent leather Louboutins at the London premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.
-
November 15, 2012
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At a Miami bash for Absolut Tune, Knowles showed some leg in a green Kenzo sheath and transparent sandals.
-
November 15, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung sported Jason Wu's St. Regis Grand Tourista Bag with the designer's chic separates at a launch event for the tote.
-
November 15, 2012
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Mara helped open Glow Bio in a plunging Dior LBD that she paired with gold jewelry, a leather Mulberry clutch and metallic pumps.
November 15, 20121 of 5
Keira Knightley
