Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone lit up the Fashion Fund Awards in a jewel-tone Burberry design, Jennifer Meyer's gold ring and bangles and sleek pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This ensemble has it all?in a good way! The dramatic dresser's rich outfit paired a peplum and sequins with a bold color combo.
-
November 14, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger looked white hot in a peek-a-boo Cushnie et Ochs column, gold jewelry and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the GQ Men of the Year bash.
-
November 14, 2012
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz unveiled the Campari calendar in a head-to-toe burgundy look that included a custom Giorgio Armani gown and ruby Chopard earrings.
-
November 14, 2012
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle screened Inventing David Geffen in a modern Preen dress that she styled with silver David Yurman jewelry and patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 14, 2012
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams joined Peter Som for the Fashion Fund Awards in the designer's pink cocktail dress, edgy earrings and patent leather sandals.
November 14, 20121 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone lit up the Fashion Fund Awards in a jewel-tone Burberry design, Jennifer Meyer's gold ring and bangles and sleek pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This ensemble has it all?in a good way! The dramatic dresser's rich outfit paired a peplum and sequins with a bold color combo.
WHY WE LOVE IT This ensemble has it all?in a good way! The dramatic dresser's rich outfit paired a peplum and sequins with a bold color combo.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM