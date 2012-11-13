Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart greeted fans at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a corseted Zuhair Murad column, Cartier bangle and Iwona Ludyga Design's flag bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lace, chiffon and a bow! The actress's sheer gown was a romantic departure from her edgier red carpet styles.
-
November 13, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr helped launch Nomad Two Worlds in chic separates that included a sheer blouse, embroidered miniskirt and studded Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
November 13, 2012
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Women of the Year Awards, Gomez paired her silk Giambattista Valli dress with gold Le Vian drop earrings, a Graziela cocktail ring, inlaid minaudiere and patent leather Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
November 13, 2012
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene arrived for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a custom blush Donna Karan Atelier gown and diamond Bulgari jewels.
-
November 13, 2012
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles walked the red carpet in an embroidered sheath that she teamed with black and gold accessories.
November 13, 20121 of 5
Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart greeted fans at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a corseted Zuhair Murad column, Cartier bangle and Iwona Ludyga Design's flag bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lace, chiffon and a bow! The actress's sheer gown was a romantic departure from her edgier red carpet styles.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lace, chiffon and a bow! The actress's sheer gown was a romantic departure from her edgier red carpet styles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM