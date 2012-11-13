WHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart greeted fans at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a corseted Zuhair Murad column, Cartier bangle and Iwona Ludyga Design's flag bracelet.



WHY WE LOVE IT Lace, chiffon and a bow! The actress's sheer gown was a romantic departure from her edgier red carpet styles.