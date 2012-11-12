Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift arrived for MTV's Europe Music Awards in an embroidered silk chiffon gown from J. Mendel.
WHY WE LOVE IT Looks like someone wasn't just a big winner onstage! The singer racked up the awards?including the title of "best dressed"?in a dramatic ivory design.
November 12, 2012
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Cotillard wore another Christian Dior design, opting for a belted black style and satin pumps.
November 12, 2012
3. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Keys worked her curves at the MTV EMAs in a stretch Stella McCartney dress that she styled with Repossi statement jewels and metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps.
November 12, 2012
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad feted ShoeMint's anniversary in a lace minidress and nude heels.
November 12, 2012
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence screened Silver Linings Playbook in a chic Christian Dior suit, bright pink clutch and strappy sandals.
