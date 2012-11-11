Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2012
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley screened Anna Karenina with Variety in an embroidered Valentino dress, diamond studs and suede heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress blew us away for the second time this week in the Italian label's romantic design.
-
November 11, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain bundled up outside Good Morning America in a military coat that she styed with a bright Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, leather Marni bag and black Mary Janes.
-
November 11, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo opened Liverpool's Beauty Bazaar in a white topper, pearl studs, gold bracelets, leather leggings and bright heels.
-
November 11, 2012
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr looked chic on the street in Isabel Marant’s wool coat and studded boots, leather shorts and a structured GIvenchy tote.
-
November 11, 2012
5. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE At the Malaria No More International Honors, McPhee paired her lace-trimmed Nonoo skirt with a sheer blouse and leather booties.
November 11, 20121 of 5
Keira Knightley
