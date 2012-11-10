Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr looked chic on the street in a contoured Alexander Wang sheath and black extras including a leather Givenchy tote and knee-high boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT Even when she's off-duty this model looks fresh from the runway!
November 10, 2012
2. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At a Twice Born press event, Cruz styled her leather Versace trench with platform Jimmy Choo pumps.
November 10, 2012
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung took in the Victoria's Secret show in leopard and lace. A black coat, Chanel's chainstrap bag and leather flats completed the look.
November 10, 2012
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna prepped for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage in a Miu Miu ensemble that included a cropped tank, slim skirt and suede heels.
November 10, 2012
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley visited Good Morning America in a tweed dress, black topper and velvet heels.
November 10, 2012
