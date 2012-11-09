Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton's lace Temperley gown reappeared at London's Middle Temple Hall.
WHY WE LOVE IT A dress so nice, she wore it twice! The Duchess gave new life to her plunging column with a bright red Alexander McQueen clutch.
November 9, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At the AFI Fest screening of On The Road, Stewart worked a leather A.L.C. sheath, tribal Iwona Ludyga Design flag bracelet, Cartier's edgy bangle and Barbara Bui biker sandals.
November 9, 2012
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard screened Rust and Bone in Dior’s sequin design and patent leather pumps.
November 9, 2012
4. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE Palmer smoldered in a bordeaux Zac Posen cocktail dress that she styled with spiked Melinda Maria earrings, a jeweled Stark minaudiere and Jean-Michel Cazabat peep-toe heels at the AFI Fest Lincoln premiere.
November 9, 2012
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE At the Women for Women Galla, Liu arrived in a sleek Roland Mouret column and sparkling accessories.
