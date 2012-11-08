Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2012
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Cameron Diaz turned heads on the Gambit red carpet in a satin Stella McCartney cocktail dress that she paired with black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress was ahead of the trend in one of the hottest color combos from the spring runways!
-
November 8, 2012
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley screened Anna Karenina in a navy lace Valentino Couture gown and stud earrings.
-
November 8, 2012
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington smoldered on the Britannia Awards red carpet in a bowed Temperley London gown and diamond jewels.
-
November 8, 2012
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr took the plunge in a Balmain LBD and Jimmy Choo's studded clutch and sheer booties at the Victoria's Secret after-party.
-
November 8, 2012
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the Britannia Awards, Munn sparkled in Temperley London's gold sequin dress and a Swarovski clutch to match.
November 8, 2012
