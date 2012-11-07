Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 7, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift lit up the Westfield Christmas tree in a retro dress, gold House of Lavande bracelet and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder she named her album Red, the singer looks stunning in the vibrant hue!
-
November 7, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne feted the Melbourne Cup in a striped dress, pastel Chanel bag and pointy-toe heels.
-
November 7, 2012
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry cast her vote in an electric blue suit and black extras.
-
November 7, 2012
4. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe paired her white and mint Camilla and Marc dress with diamond Tacori studs, a matte gold Karine Sultan cuff and bowed sandals at the Melbourne Cup.
-
November 7, 2012
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the Tonight Show stage in a colorful Peter Pilotto minidress, flagged Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 7, 20121 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift lit up the Westfield Christmas tree in a retro dress, gold House of Lavande bracelet and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder she named her album Red, the singer looks stunning in the vibrant hue!
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder she named her album Red, the singer looks stunning in the vibrant hue!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM