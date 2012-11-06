Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 6, 2012
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard worked all angles of her peek-a-boo Christian Dior gown at the AFI Fest screening of Rust and Bone. She finished the look with the label's strappy sandals and Chopard jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT After a chic run of retro dresses, the actress made a modern turn in a dramatic black and white design.
November 6, 2012
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore presented the Calvin Klein team with an ACE Award in the label’s knee-length sheath, oversize studs, a chainstrap bag and black sandals.
November 6, 2012
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At the Rome premiere of Twice Born, Cruz brightened things up in a vintage Versace gown and tiered Chopard danglers.
November 6, 2012
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde feted the ACE Awards in a belted Calvin Klein LWD that she accessorized with Vince Camuto's gold and black extras.
November 6, 2012
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry showed some leg in an asymmetric Helmut Lang column, sterling silver Irit Design jewelry and gray Jimmy Choo sandals at the German premiere of Cloud Atlas.
