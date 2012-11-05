Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 5, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba feted the Baby2Baby Gala in an embroidered Valentino gown, gold-accented Roger Vivier clutch and platinum Harry Winston jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn?t get much more beautiful than this! The actress was the picture of pretty in her floral blush design.
November 5, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the AFI Fest screening of On The Road in a black and white Balenciaga design that she paired with a gold pendant, Cartier bracelet and sleek Louboutins.
November 5, 2012
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At AFI Fest, Adams screened On The Road in a floral Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress, diamond Bulgari jewels and ankle-strap Roger Vivier heels.
November 5, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks watched the races at the Breeders’ Cup in a belted houndstooth dress. A silver necklace and equestrian boots completed the ensemble.
November 5, 2012
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie sparkled at the Baby2Baby Gala in a beaded Lorena Sarbu column, mixed bangles and House of Harlow's neutral clutch and cocktail ring.
