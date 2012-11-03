Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2012
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker looked chic at an L.A. dinner in a paisley button-down, knee-length Bird by Juicy Couture pencil skirt, VC Signature's box clutch and skinny sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked sophisticated in her polished separates.
-
November 3, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stepped onto the El Hormiguero stage in an orange Boss Black sheath and cap-toe heels.
-
November 3, 2012
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts helped open the L.A. Rag amp Bone boutique in the label’s floral print, Adeler studs, a sparkling clutch and gold pumps.
-
November 3, 2012
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE At Wantful: Art of Giving Los Angeles, Bell styled her bright Vanessa Bruno dress with a leather jacket and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 3, 2012
5. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter looked leggy in a printed Isabel Marant mini, relaxed sweater, quilted clutch and slouchy booties at Wantful: Art of Giving Los Angeles.
November 3, 20121 of 5
Brooklyn Decker
WHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker looked chic at an L.A. dinner in a paisley button-down, knee-length Bird by Juicy Couture pencil skirt, VC Signature's box clutch and skinny sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked sophisticated in her polished separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked sophisticated in her polished separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM