Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles opened HampM's Mexico City store in the label’s patterned separates and colorblock sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This mix master paired prints like a pro with her bold, allover design!
November 2, 2012
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At The Hollywood Reporter’s Power of Style luncheon, Munn dined in a lace Michael Kors sheath, leather clutch and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 2, 2012
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart announced this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient in a gray Bec amp Bridge minidress and pointy-toe wedges.
November 2, 2012
4. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter hosted a Devi Kroell bash in an all black ensemble that included a strong-shouldered LBD and the label’s embellished clutch.
November 2, 2012
5. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha struck a pose at the Power of Style luncheon in a black ensemble that she set off with a bright Rebecca Minkoff Collection tote.
