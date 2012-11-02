Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2012
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood hosted the CMA Awards in an ivory chiffon Reem Acra dress, floral jewelry and a leather Daniel Swarovski clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked like the goddess that she is in an embroidered Grecian gown.
November 2, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain teamed Stella McCartney's yellow lace dress with Harry Winston diamonds and nude Louboutins at the opening night bash for The Heiress.
November 2, 2012
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE In Moscow, Berry smoldered on the Cloud Atlas red carpet in a leather Catherine Malandrino LBD, black diamond Sutra danglers, a pave cocktail ring and suede pumps.
November 2, 2012
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stuck to her signature hue in a red floral applique Jenny Packham gown and ruby Neil Lane ring.
November 2, 2012
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley helped open the Hong Kong Burberry flagship in the label’s contoured cocktail dress, layered necklaces, a beaded minaudiere and cap-toe heels.
