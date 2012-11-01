Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2012
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt feted the Women of the Year Awards in Alexander McQueen's halter gown and satin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing spooky about this black and orange combo! The actress looked simply stunning in her dramatic designs.
-
November 1, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna celebrated Halloween in head-to-toe black, including a lacy Dolce & Gabbana's skirt and sheer booties.
-
November 1, 2012
3. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the Courage in Journalism Awards, Munn accessorized her modern Peter Pilotto design with diamond studs and patent leather Christian Louboutin T-straps.
-
November 1, 2012
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard stepped out in a navy and black Christian Dior design that she paired with Chopard diamonds and pointy-toe pumps at the Women of the Year Awards.
-
November 1, 2012
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed attended a press event for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a crepe Skaist Taylor LBD and lace-up Ferragamo booties.
November 1, 20121 of 5
Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt feted the Women of the Year Awards in Alexander McQueen's halter gown and satin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing spooky about this black and orange combo! The actress looked simply stunning in her dramatic designs.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing spooky about this black and orange combo! The actress looked simply stunning in her dramatic designs.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM