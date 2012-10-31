Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2012
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived for Wantful: Art of Giving Los Angeles in an illusion neckline cocktail dress and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Purple is clearly her color, because Amy Adams looked radiant in five different shades of it!
October 31, 2012
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick looked sleek in a contoured Halston Heritage LWD, patent leather Christian Louboutin clutch and nude stilettos at the Casting Society Awards.
October 31, 2012
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones hosted Wantful: Art of Giving Los Angeles in a sheer blouse and jewel-tone trousers from Theyskens' Theory that she accessorized with a studded blazer, silver Graziela earrings, a rectangular Dana Rebecca Designs ring and cap-toe heels.
October 31, 2012
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Details in a printed Mary Karantzou dress and studded Christian Louboutin accessories.
October 31, 2012
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Paltrow hit a Hugo Boss fragrance launch in the label's leather design that she paired with bowed Jimmy Choo pumps.
