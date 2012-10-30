Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 30, 2012
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Munn walked the carpet for the Pink Party in a floral Valentino design, the label's spiked heels and a gold Eddie Borgo bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pretty edgy! The actress spiced up her pastel party dress with tough accessories.
October 30, 2012
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at The Beverly Hills Hotel in an asymmetric Wes Gordon design, gold bangles and ankle-strap Rupert Sanderson heels.
October 30, 2012
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris greeted fans at a Skyfall press event in a strapless burgundy dress. A wide cuff and pointy-toe booties completed the ensemble.
October 30, 2012
4. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz helped open the L.A. Rag & Bone boutique in the label's printed mini and leather accessories.
October 30, 2012
5. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks joined Chopard for the jeweler's Las Vegas boutique opening in a plunging black gown and colorful accessories.
