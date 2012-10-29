Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 29, 2012
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brightened up the Art + Film Gala in a ruffled Gucci column, a square Jennifer Meyer stud and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT With a body like hers, no wonder the model showed it off in a dramatic plunging gown.
October 29, 2012
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE In Germany, Lopez looked lovely in lace. She paired her gown with sparkling extras, including a black bag and statement earrings.
October 29, 2012
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood hit an L.A. Gucci bash in a gold peek-a-boo number and accessories to match.
October 29, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault feted the LACMA Art + Film Gala in an asymmetric Gucci gown that she styled with a black clutch and more than $1 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds.
October 29, 2012
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams walked the carpet for a museum gala in a bright Gucci gown and studded clutch.
