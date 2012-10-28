Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2012
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester debuted her chopped locks in a strapless Mary Katrantzou number and black heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A new dress to go with her new hair! The actress looked thoroughly modern in a sleek printed design.
-
October 28, 2012
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE At Chateau Marmont, Moore looked lovely in a drop-waist ensemble and silver heels.
-
October 28, 2012
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hit the Narciso Rodriguez for DesigNation bash in a bright shift from the collection. A red Edie Parker clutch and patent leather Louboutins completed the ensemble.
-
October 28, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham attended the CFDA Fashion Fund event in head-to-toe neutrals, including a sheer blouse and peep-toe booties.
-
October 28, 2012
5. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe pared her plumed Alexander Mcqueen top with white slacks, Norman Silverman cluster studs and suede Sergio Rossi pumps.
