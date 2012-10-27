Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 27, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE The singer greeted fans in a plaid skirt that she styled with a bright blouse and black flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here comes Taylor Swift, fall! The stylish songbird looked chic and seasonal in her rich separates.
-
October 27, 2012
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani hit an L.A. bash in Gucci's black blazer and matte satin ankle pants. A diamond Neil Lane choker and pointy-toe stilettos completed the ensemble.
-
October 27, 2012
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter exited the Good Morning America studio in a belted Robert Rodriguez coat and satin Rachel Zoe Collection sandals.
-
October 27, 2012
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King feted the fashion fund finalists in a Giambattista Valli's printed blouse and trousers that she paired with a leather motorcycle jacket and ankle-strap heels.
-
October 27, 2012
5. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE In Santa Monica, Conrad signed copies of her book in a leather Johanna Johnson dress and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 27, 20121 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE The singer greeted fans in a plaid skirt that she styled with a bright blouse and black flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here comes Taylor Swift, fall! The stylish songbird looked chic and seasonal in her rich separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here comes Taylor Swift, fall! The stylish songbird looked chic and seasonal in her rich separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM