Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 26, 2012
1. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Pippa Middleton celebrated her entertaining book in a drop-waist Stella McCartney design, tortoiseshell chandeliers and suede pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Once again, the It Brit made a front-to-back style statement in a curve-hugging dress.
October 26, 2012
2. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger worked all angles of her off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera design at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars. She finished her look with a gold clutch, aquamarine Fred Leighton cocktail ring and pointy-toe Louboutins.
October 26, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Samsung Galaxy Note II launch, Huntington-Whiteley smoldered in a lace Jason Wu design and black pumps.
October 26, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived for The Fashion Group International's Night of Stars in a striped L'Wren Scott dress, fringe earrings and stacked bangles from Fred Leighton and velvet stilettos.
October 26, 2012
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended the Fun Size premiere in a red leopard print Preen dress and suede heels.
