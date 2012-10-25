Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2012
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Halle Berry lit up the Cloud Atlas red carpet in a silver Dolce & Gabbana minidress, white gold Sutra earrings and suede pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our cover girl was at her absolute sexiest in a curve-hugging lace design.
-
October 25, 2012
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter stepped out in New York wearing an embellished LBD, Effy stud earrings and pointy-toe Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos.
-
October 25, 2012
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson helped open Versace's Soho boutique in an edgy ensemble that included a leather skirt, bright topper and knee-high boots.
-
October 25, 2012
4. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe paired her sequin Elie Saab column with Norman Silverman diamonds at the Paris premiere of Skyfall.
-
October 25, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit Versace's Soho bash in a leather skirt and slim turtleneck from Versus that she styled with a round tote and lasercut flats.
October 25, 20121 of 5
