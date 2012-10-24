Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 24, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart greeted fans at a The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Tokyo press event in Louis Vuitton's graphic romper, a tribal Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet and leather Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Checkmate! The actress scored a win in her leggy, fresh-off-the-runway design.
October 24, 2012
2. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe took the red carpet in a draped Vivienne Westwood Couture gown and dramatic Stephen Webster jewery for the London premiere of Skyfall.
October 24, 2012
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the New York party for H&M and Maison Martin Margiela's collection, Moore worked a strong-shouldered suit, delicate earrings and wedge booties.
October 24, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker feted the H&M and Maison Martin Margiela collaboration in a sequin and lace column and David Yurman pinky rings.
October 24, 2012
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stopped by New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater in a belted scarlet dress and silver T-straps.
October 24, 2012
Kristen Stewart
