Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 23, 2012
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard wowed in a black and blue Christian Dior design, diamond Chopard jewels and pointy-toe pumps at the Hollywood Film Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The hits just keep on coming! The French actress blew us away with another chic design from the Parisian label's haute couture collection.
-
October 23, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain hosted a dinner with Harry Winston in diamond earrings and a floral bracelet that she styled with a contoured Jason Wu dress and satin stilettos.
-
October 23, 2012
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington paired Monique Lhuillier’s splattered cocktail dress with a satin Louis Vuitton clutch and bowed pumps at the Hollywood Film Awards Gala.
-
October 23, 2012
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried heated up the Hollywood Film Awards in a drop-waist Prabal Gurung bustier dress, gold danglers, a metallic box clutch, citrine Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and platform Jimmy Choo heels.
-
October 23, 2012
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Film Awards, Adams created an illusion in Oscar de la Renta’s sleek column.
October 23, 20121 of 5
Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard wowed in a black and blue Christian Dior design, diamond Chopard jewels and pointy-toe pumps at the Hollywood Film Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The hits just keep on coming! The French actress blew us away with another chic design from the Parisian label's haute couture collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT The hits just keep on coming! The French actress blew us away with another chic design from the Parisian label's haute couture collection.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM