Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2012
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum looked radiant at a Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala in a silver tube dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals to match.
WHY WE LOVE IT This sexy star never disappoints, least of all in a short and sparkly design!
-
October 22, 2012
2. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler arrived for the Carousel of Hope Ball in a beaded Monique Lhuillier gown and garnet Neil Lane jewels.
-
October 22, 2012
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie teamed her velvet LBD with edgy jewelry and patent leather Louboutins at the annual Fashion University event.
-
October 22, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hosted the Foundry launch event in a lace Lover cocktail dress. A straw tote and metallic Mary Janes competed the look.
-
October 22, 2012
5. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE At the Carousel of Hope Ball, Hough turned heads in a powder blue Jenny Packham gown and a silver clutch.
October 22, 20121 of 5
Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum looked radiant at a Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala in a silver tube dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals to match.
WHY WE LOVE IT This sexy star never disappoints, least of all in a short and sparkly design!
WHY WE LOVE IT This sexy star never disappoints, least of all in a short and sparkly design!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM