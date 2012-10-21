Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2012
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Emma Roberts suited up for the launch of Nanette Lepore’s sunglasses for the CFDA and Luxottica collaboration in the designer’s printed separates, a red clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder she inspired these chic shades, the girl has style!
-
October 21, 2012
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley bundled up outside the Chateau Marmont in a plush Zadig & Voltaire coat, bright J Brand skinnies and leather sandals.
-
October 21, 2012
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson supported TZone in a lacy LBD, pumps to match and gold jewels.
-
October 21, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE In London, Middleton hit the street in a button-down blouse, golden thread pendant, slim black skirt, colorblock tote and suede booties.
-
October 21, 2012
5. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit an L.A. Jockey bash in a studded Rebecca Minkoff top that she styled with the label's leather bag, skinny J Brand jeans and velvet Rachel Zoe heels.
October 21, 20121 of 5
