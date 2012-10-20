Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2012
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore attended the Innovator of the Year Awards in a sheer LBD, delicate earrings, gold jewels, a metallic box clutch and zip-up Christian Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT This actress is just as much a chameleon on the red carpet as she is onscreen! Taking an edgy turn, the stylish star looked cool in a modern ensemble.
-
October 20, 2012
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker debuted her chestnut locks in a sequin Micheal Kors shell, the designer's silver shorts and ankle-strap sandals.
-
October 20, 2012
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King feted Women in Hollywood in a sleek Calvin Klein sheath, metallic box clutch and strappy sandals.
-
October 20, 2012
4. Berenice MarloheWHAT SHE WORE Marlohe looked ready for autumn at a Skyfall press event in a military-inspired Salvatore Ferragamo design and suede Tod’s boots.
-
October 20, 2012
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn turned heads at the Golden Heart Awards in a pebbled brocade sheath and satin barrel clutch from Micheal Kors and pointy-toe pumps.
