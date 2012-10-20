WHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore attended the Innovator of the Year Awards in a sheer LBD, delicate earrings, gold jewels, a metallic box clutch and zip-up Christian Louboutin booties.



WHY WE LOVE IT This actress is just as much a chameleon on the red carpet as she is onscreen! Taking an edgy turn, the stylish star looked cool in a modern ensemble.