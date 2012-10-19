Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 19, 2012
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Lauren Conrad greeted fans at a Miami bookshop in an orange Harlyn dress and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT When in Rome! The stylish author worked a fittingly bright mini in the Sunshine State.
October 19, 2012
2. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova feted Bergdorf Goodman’s 111th anniversary in a printed Roberto Cavalli suit and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 19, 2012
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria dined with Carolina Herrera at the Key to the Cure Dinner in a bronze sheath and black accessories.
October 19, 2012
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At a benefit art auction, Watts worked her curves in Victoria Beckham’s polo dress, dangling earrings, a gold watch, chainstrap purse and buckled Louboutins.
October 19, 2012
5. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Palermo screened Alex Cross in a cuffed blazer that she paired with a knit BIRD by Juicy Couture vest, stacked bracelets, tuxedo stripe Hudson skinnies and silver lace-ups.
