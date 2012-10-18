Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, Olivia Palermo glowed in a metallic ensemble that included a fringed BIRD by Juicy Couture vest, lace pencil skirt and geometric Rafe clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Varying tints and textures added extra appeal to the star’s chic separates.
-
October 18, 2012
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hosted the Girls Like Us gala in a jeweled sheath. Gold jewelry, a bright pink clutch and peep-toe Jimmy Choos completed the ensemble.
-
October 18, 2012
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King celebrated Rachel Zoe’s Major Must-Haves for Jockey in Christian Dior's long-sleeve blouse, statement necklace, purple skirt and ballet-inspired heels.
-
October 18, 2012
4. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hit an L.A. Jockey bash in a metallic Lela Rose cocktail dress, satin minaudiere and cap-toe Louboutins.
-
October 18, 2012
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu helped launch Donna Karan’s book Connecting The Dots in an embellished Dolce amp Gabbana shift that she styled with edgy earrings, a sleek box clutch, gold watch and leather booties.
October 18, 20121 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE At Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, Olivia Palermo glowed in a metallic ensemble that included a fringed BIRD by Juicy Couture vest, lace pencil skirt and geometric Rafe clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Varying tints and textures added extra appeal to the star’s chic separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT Varying tints and textures added extra appeal to the star’s chic separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM