Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE The stylish star feted the American Ballet Theatre Gala in a floral Dolce & Gabbana design, gold jewelry and embellished Mary Janes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Has Solange Knowles ever looked prettier than she did in this demure cocktail dress? We don't think so!
-
October 17, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo dined at a Montblanc lunch in a black and white ensemble, including a printed blouse and leather pumps.
-
October 17, 2012
3. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE At Barnes & Noble, Conrad signed copies of her book Starstruck in a bright Yoana Baraschi dress and suede Aldo pumps.
-
October 17, 2012
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hit a private listening party in a leather Kymerah pencil skirt that she teamed with a jeweled Gerard Darel button-down, dangling earrings and patent leather platforms.
-
October 17, 2012
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts screened American Horror Story in a black tee, statement necklace, sculpted Izmaylova skirt, metallic clutch and pointy-toe heels.
October 17, 20121 of 5
Solange Knowles
WHAT SHE WORE The stylish star feted the American Ballet Theatre Gala in a floral Dolce & Gabbana design, gold jewelry and embellished Mary Janes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Has Solange Knowles ever looked prettier than she did in this demure cocktail dress? We don't think so!
WHY WE LOVE IT Has Solange Knowles ever looked prettier than she did in this demure cocktail dress? We don't think so!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM