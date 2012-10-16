Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone turned heads at the Women in Hollywood fete in a bright dress and embellished clutch from Valentino, stacked Irene Neuwirth gold rings and houndstooth Ferragamo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about color! A hot hue took the actress's long-sleeve dress from conservative to playful.
-
October 16, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, Paltrow smoldered in a wool crepe Michael Kors cutout dress. A wide Amrapali cuff, black clutch and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo stilettos completed the ensemble.
-
October 16, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the Women in Hollywood bash in a sculpted Calvin Klein design, emerald David Yurman ring and purple pumps.
-
October 16, 2012
4. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons in a white shift, statement earrings, a pave bangle, sparkling clutch and ankle strap heels.
-
October 16, 2012
5. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev paired her lace Vera Wang sheath with diamond EFFY earrings, a crocodile Nancy Gonzalez box clutch and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Women in Hollywood event.
October 16, 20121 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone turned heads at the Women in Hollywood fete in a bright dress and embellished clutch from Valentino, stacked Irene Neuwirth gold rings and houndstooth Ferragamo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about color! A hot hue took the actress's long-sleeve dress from conservative to playful.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about color! A hot hue took the actress's long-sleeve dress from conservative to playful.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM