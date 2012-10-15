Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 15, 2012
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum greeted fans at Comic Con in a red Temperley London dress that she styled with drop earrings and patent leather Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE ITDoes it get any prettier? The actress looked perfectly polished in her vibrant ensemble.
October 15, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry walked the blue carpet for Comedy Central's Night of Too Many Stars in a plunging Gucci gown.
October 15, 2012
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At BET's Black Girls Rock event, Washington dazzled in an embroidered Marchesa shift, gold bangles, a textured clutch and bowed Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 15, 2012
4. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele screened the season premiere of American Horror Story: Asylum in a slinky column, onyx Samira 13 earrings and crystal-embellished Rene Caovilla heels.
October 15, 2012
5. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad hosted a Susan G. Komen for the Cure benefit in a black and white lace design.
