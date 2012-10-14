Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 14, 2012
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley exited London's Soho House in a knee-length Chanel dress, the label's quilted crossbody and suede heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a surprise! From the front, it?s a chic, conservative shift. But when the actress turned around she revealed a sexy peek-a-boo back.
October 14, 2012
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault worked her curves in a green Herve L Leroux design, a pendant necklace and nude pumps outside The Wendy Williams Show.
October 14, 2012
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit a Maje bash in the label’s vibrant button-down, slim slacks and black pumps.
October 14, 2012
4. Chrissy TeigenWHAT SHE WORE Teigen launched The Macallan Masters Of Photography Series in a contoured LBD, black clutch and gold sandals.
October 14, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba rocked the Madonna concert in a leather Ralph Lauren Collection biker jacket, coated Goldsign denim, a chainstrap bag and ankle boots.
