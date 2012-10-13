Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo helped launch the Elin Kling for Marciano capsule collection in the label’s oversized sweater. A printed clutch, stacked bangles, cropped trousers and ankle-strap heels completed the ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star's topper looked so cozy, it (almost) made us want the temperature to drop!
-
October 13, 2012
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Anna Kendrick hit the Target red carpet in a black Rebecca Minkoff topper that she teamed with the label's suede booties, a bright tee, printed miniskirt and velvet clutch.
-
October 13, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde hit the These Girls event in a leather ensemble that included a gray biker jacket and stitched AllSaints pants.
-
October 13, 2012
4. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare feted Chanel Fine Jewelry’s anniversary in the label's structured sheath, a sparkling cuff and satin heels.
-
October 13, 2012
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell screened Target's Falling For You premiere in a plaid blazer, woven belt, cobalt jeans and lace-up boots.
October 13, 20121 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Palermo helped launch the Elin Kling for Marciano capsule collection in the label’s oversized sweater. A printed clutch, stacked bangles, cropped trousers and ankle-strap heels completed the ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star's topper looked so cozy, it (almost) made us want the temperature to drop!
WHY WE LOVE IT The star's topper looked so cozy, it (almost) made us want the temperature to drop!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM