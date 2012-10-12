Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2012
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson sizzled in Prabal Gurung's plunging gown, a pave Loree Rodkin pendant and studded clutch at the amfAR Inspiration Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT In a word: hot! The actress looked head-to-toe sexy in a vibrant, formfitting design and edgy accessories.
October 12, 2012
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry took the stage to salute Whitney Houston in a black Hervé Léger by Max Azria halter dress, gold jewelry and satin Jimmy Choo sandals.
October 12, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE In Australia, Bosworth promoted SK-II skincare in a sheer organza Preen ensemble and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
October 12, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala in a black jumpsuit that she layered with a quilted topper and tasseled necklace.
October 12, 2012
5. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy feted the opening night of Cyrano De Bergerac in a jeweled collar shift and leather flats.
