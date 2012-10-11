Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 11, 2012
1. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Abbie Cornish screened Seven Psychopaths in a floral Roland Mouret column and gray clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pretty print and flawless fit made for a knockout red carpet moment!
-
October 11, 2012
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth sparkled in a sequin Stella McCartney design, JewelMint earrings, a leather Proenza Schouler clutch and crystal Giuseppe Zanotti sandals on the SK-II red carpet.
-
October 11, 2012
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts joined A|X Armani Exchange for the Madonna concert in the label's reptilian cocktail dress and cobalt clutch. A statement necklace and suede booties complemented the design.
-
October 11, 2012
4. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner attended a Washington D.C. screening of Argo in a ruched Roberto Cavalli gown.
-
October 11, 2012
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the Target short film debut of Falling for You, Byrne styled her belted sweater with a red clutch, tiered miniskirt and black pumps.
October 11, 20121 of 5
Abbie Cornish
WHAT SHE WORE Abbie Cornish screened Seven Psychopaths in a floral Roland Mouret column and gray clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pretty print and flawless fit made for a knockout red carpet moment!
WHY WE LOVE IT A pretty print and flawless fit made for a knockout red carpet moment!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM