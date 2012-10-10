Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2012
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively celebrated Chanel's Bijoux de Diamant anniversary in a plunging Haute Couture design from the label and metallic Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked stunning from all angles in her elegantly detailed dress.
-
October 10, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne showed some skin in a sheer Chanel sheath and added sparkling jewels, a geometric bag and black Sergio Rossi pumps in N.Y.C.
-
October 10, 2012
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault arrived at Lincoln Center for the New York premiere of Here Comes The Boom in Stella McCartney’s pleated silk LBD, a red Bottega Veneta clutch and satin Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
October 10, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel fine jewelry bash, Chung styled the label’s floral applique cocktail dress with a pink cocktail ring and glitter heels.
-
October 10, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger feted Chanel in the label’s fresh-off-the-runway tube dress, diamond jewels, a yellow satin clutch and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 10, 20121 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively celebrated Chanel's Bijoux de Diamant anniversary in a plunging Haute Couture design from the label and metallic Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked stunning from all angles in her elegantly detailed dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked stunning from all angles in her elegantly detailed dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM