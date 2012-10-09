Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts stepped out for the Madrid premiere of The Impossible in a strong-shouldered Marchesa cocktail dress that she teamed with Chopard drop earrings, a gold watch, inlaid Louis Vuitton box clutch and strappy Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Old Hollywood waves, scarlet lips and rich accessories enhanced the glam vibe of the actress's LWD.
-
October 9, 2012
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE At a Desert Dancer press event, Pinto worked a head-to-toe black ensemble including a sheer AllSaints blouse and skinny jeans.
-
October 9, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton chose a burgundy Paule Ka suit and suede pumps to meet scholarship recipients in London.
-
October 9, 2012
4. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell struck a pose at a Cannes press event for The Americans in a crisp white ensemble and peep-toe pumps.
-
October 9, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung took in a performance of These Girls wearing an embroidered dress, woven tote and suede flats.
October 9, 20121 of 5
Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts stepped out for the Madrid premiere of The Impossible in a strong-shouldered Marchesa cocktail dress that she teamed with Chopard drop earrings, a gold watch, inlaid Louis Vuitton box clutch and strappy Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Old Hollywood waves, scarlet lips and rich accessories enhanced the glam vibe of the actress's LWD.
WHY WE LOVE IT Old Hollywood waves, scarlet lips and rich accessories enhanced the glam vibe of the actress's LWD.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM