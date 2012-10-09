WHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts stepped out for the Madrid premiere of The Impossible in a strong-shouldered Marchesa cocktail dress that she teamed with Chopard drop earrings, a gold watch, inlaid Louis Vuitton box clutch and strappy Louboutins.



WHY WE LOVE IT Old Hollywood waves, scarlet lips and rich accessories enhanced the glam vibe of the actress's LWD.