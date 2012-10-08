Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 8, 2012
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE At the Hamptons International Film Festival, Sienna Miller debuted her post-baby body in a white Alessandra Rich gown that she styled with gold cuffs, a Charlotte Olympia lip bag and pastel Prada flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT She had a baby when? The new mom made her red carpet return in a slim column.
October 8, 2012
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner worked Givenchy's peplum dress, diamond studs, a sculpted Tiffany & Co. cuff, colorblock Vince Camuto clutch and eyelet heels at Variety's Power of Women event.
October 8, 2012
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry stepped out for the Variety Power of Women bash in a belted Roland Mouret LBD, dangling earrings and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.
October 8, 2012
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift hit the BBC Teen Awards in a textured alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet minidress, vintage House of Lavande cocktail ring and satin Charlotte Olympia pumps.
October 8, 2012
5. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel arrived for Variety's Power of Women event in a ruffled Gucci design that she styled with a velvet Fendi clutch, nearly $70,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels and cap-toe stilettos.
